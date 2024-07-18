The journalist Pati Chapoy suffers from a disease that she never imagined she would suffer from. After feeling ill, she says she went to the doctor, who examined her and diagnosed her immediately, so she has already started treatment to feel better.

In the latest programs of ‘Window shopping’, program of TV Aztecawe have seen Pati Chapoy elegantly dressed, as always, but instead of sneakers or other footwear, she wears tennis shoes, this caught the attention of her loyal followers and they ask her the reason.

Through a video shared on social media, Pati Chapoy, headline of ‘Ventaneando’, a TV Azteca program, explains what is happening to him:

“For a few days now I have been coming to the forum with a good pair of tennis shoes, due to a situation I am suffering from. I started with a pain in my heel, then in the sole of my foot, then in the whole foot and it turns out that after seeing the doctor and having an X-ray taken, they realized that I have plantar fasciitis, which often comes with heel spurs.”

Fortunately, Pati Chapoy He is already in the hands of his doctors and is undergoing treatment to combat plantar fasciitis. He also says: “I am undergoing treatment in which I have to do a lot of exercises, I am undergoing therapy four times a week, to begin to dissolve and break up all that callus that was formed, to avoid the discomfort.”

“In order to achieve flexibility in all the tendons of the foot and leg, I do a lot of exercises to make the Achilles tendon flexible, something that is very difficult for me right now,” he also mentions in the video. Pati Chapoy, who turned 75 years old on June 19.

Besides, Pati Chapoy is having a change in her routinebecause before I used to walk in the mornings and I stopped doing this activity due to the situation I am going through: “I stopped walking as I usually do, because it is painful and I walk well, but with some difficulty, the discomfort has already gone to the other side, because I am walking strangely.”

Pati Chapoy She has always enjoyed good health, as she leads a healthy lifestyle in terms of nutrition, however, at the beginning of 2024 she was affected by the pressure to the point that she had to be taken to medical services. Fortunately, she recovered quickly and favorably.