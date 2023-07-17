Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

7/16/2023 – 4:00 pm

Share



Startups and companies that were taken to the Stock Exchange with innovative theses in the boom of recent offers, between 2020 and 2021, are resuming contact with investors to tell a new story after a period of rigorous adjustments. Since the end of 2021, these companies, many of them technology, have been virtually without access to capital, amid the flight of investors to lower risk assets globally.

Now, with a stabilized monetary policy scenario in the world and a more positive macroeconomic and political environment emerging in Brazil, the survivors of the turbulence want to reposition themselves. The strategy has been to keep current and potential investors equipped with information about the business, with numbers showing that the businesses managed to evolve to more profitable and rational levels. The losses were intense for the funds with the fall in the price of these assets on the stock exchange, many of them overvalued by the abundance of money in search of a return.

An example of this is Enjoei. Since interest rates signaled that they would accelerate to more than 8% per year, the company realized that it would have to change from an accelerated growth mindset to a path of seeking profitability. “At Enjoei, there is continuous work to assess scenarios to ensure the sustainability of the business without giving up our ambition for the future. We have consistently demonstrated the evolution of the company’s gross margin, which can be seen quarter by quarter in our results”, says Tiê Lima, CEO of the company.

Enjoei debuted on the stock exchange in 2020, with shares worth R$ 9.83. At the end of 2021, however, its shares were quoted at BRL 2.85, down 71%. At the end of 2022, the paper was even more undervalued, at R$ 0.97. Now, trading at BRL 1.30, the share is up 34% in 2023. To survive during this period of risk aversion and lack of capital available in the market, the company shrank. At the beginning of this year, Enjoei laid off 5% of its team and managed to improve its adjusted Ebitda by 78% to minus R$55 million in the first quarter.

Even so, Lima says there is no urgent need for a new capital injection, since there are no important debt maturities and the cash position above R$ 300 million is considered comfortable for the company’s size. It is, in a way, time to be patient and seek to prove its fundamentals in order to attract long-term investors later on. “Enjoei’s cash availability puts us in a privileged position for a new growth cycle, allowing for even more efficient investments, without sacrificing the profitability achieved”, says the CEO.

Hectic

The partner of BZCP, a law firm with expertise in venture capital and technology, Eduardo Zilberberg, with more than 300 startups among his clients, says that there was a heating up in various types of transactions from the second quarter, involving mergers and acquisitions and raising of capital, in addition to reorganizations.

“There was a gap in this type of investment. Now, with the companies adjusted, the message is that the ecosystem is much healthier and the volume of activity is greater, with more fundamentalist vision funds looking for opportunities, ”he says. According to him, the announcement at the end of June of the acquisition of Pismo by Visa left the market agitated.

The resumption is gradual, however, and takes place amid the need for startups to raise funds, in addition to the need for funds to allocate resources that have been stopped for some time. “Investment decisions take from two to three months, sometimes reaching six months, so from the second half onwards, movements can appear in market numbers”, he adds.

Window

Those who did not make their debut on the Stock Exchange, but continue with this option on their radar, like Wine, say that the money has not yet returned to companies focused on growth in emerging markets, but do not see this movement as far away as before. The wine importer is targeting an initial stock offering (IPO) of between R$300 million and R$400 million, which may vary upwards in the case of a secondary offering.

The company has a startup mentality and two private equity funds (which buy stakes in companies) as shareholders: Península, owned by businessman Abílio Diniz, and EB Capital.

“For consistent midsize companies, a window is not that far away. Thinking about the first quarter of 2024 is possible”, says Marcelo D’Arienzo, CEO of Wine. He sees today’s company as more mature than the one that attempted the IPO in 2020. The operation was adjusted to the current interest rate level and is now evaluating its possibilities to reduce the debt assumed for the acquisition of Cantu. The net debt today is 2 times the Ebitda.

In the first quarter of 2023, Wine recorded a net loss growth of 37.3% compared to the same period of 2022. This result, however, is mainly due to the return of the collection of ICMS DIFAL. If compared to the result of a year before normalized by this effect, there would be a reduction of 59.9% in the net loss.

The return of liquidity for investments in companies of this type, for D’Arienzo, would offer the company the necessary resources to expand its operation in Mexico. “We see there the same scenario as in Brazil five years ago for our segment”, he says.























