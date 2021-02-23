NAfter the dispute over clothing regulations and the cancellation of the German duo Karla Borger / Julia Sude for the world tour tournament in Qatar, the outfit requirements have been lifted. They are “firmly convinced that women’s beach volleyball, like any other sport, should be judged according to performance and effort and not according to clothing,” the world association FIVB informed the German Press Agency (dpa) on request. “Therefore, the players are free to wear the standard game clothing during the tournament in Doha if they so wish.”

Under the regulations for the tournament from March 8th to 12th, there is a new paragraph in the instructions for playing clothing. There it is written, among other things: “After further discussions, the QVA confirmed on February 23, 2021 that there are no restrictions for players who want to wear standard game clothing during the event in Doha should they so wish.”

The German national team Borger / Sude decided not to start at the $ 300,000 four-star event because of the clothing regulations that were unacceptable in their view.

For the competitions, the Qatari authorities had stipulated that players should start in shirts and knee-length pants instead of the usual sports bikini. Qatar’s volleyball association QVA later rejected such requirements. “We want to make it clear that we are not making any demands on what athletes should wear at the event,” it said.

The World Volleyball Federation also announced: “The FIVB and QVA are united in their commitment to organize an inviting, safe and inclusive event that enables athletes to give their best.” The tournament in Qatar is for the first time also for women has been added to the calendar. So far only men have been allowed to play there.