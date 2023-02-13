Thousands of residents near the site in the northern United States where a freight train carrying a potentially chemical derailed. they hesitate to return to their homes after the accident.

Intense odors and mist drifted through the area as rail authorities prepared for more “controlled” releases of vinyl chloride from still burning tank cars in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border.

the railway company Norfolk Southern warned that the operation could release fumes “deadly if inhaled”.

“The vinyl chloride content of five carriages is currently unstable and could explodeOhio Governor Mike DeWine’s office said in a statement posted on its website.

Authorities further urged people residing outside the area to stay home as much as possible. They also announced “as a precaution” the closure of nearby schools.

Vinyl chloride is a colorless gas that is used in a variety of plastic products and packaging materials.. When burned it can create phosgene. a highly toxic substance used as a chemical weapon in World War I.

The mandatory evacuation zone includes areas in both Ohio and Pennsylvania. Authorities asked about 2,000 residents to evacuate their homes.

No injuries or deaths were reported after about 50 wagons pulled out off the tracks on February 3 night near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. The train was carrying cargo from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania.

What will happen now to the families that live there?

After the train derailment occurred, federal and local officials told residents the air quality was safe and encouraged them to return home.

However, they are not entirely convinced and, for example, Maura Todd – a resident of the place, told The Washington Post that she is experiencing severe headaches and nausea. In addition, he described the olorc as a mixture of nail polish remover and burnt tires.