At this hour an unexpected announcement arrives from the area of PlayStation Studios: as shown in the official company blogsome proposals have been presented new action figures representing the protagonists of the franchises most loved by PS5 players.

Even though it’s not exactly a rosy day for the Horizon series, there are 3 out of 5 figurines of the Shape Collectionthis is the name of the release, depicting characters from the Guerrilla Games series.

The most important figurine in terms of price and complexity is certainly that of Aloy from Horizon15.2 cm tall, is composed of 42 points of articulation and 12 different accessories, including multiple face plates and alternative hands. The pre-order of this particular figure is already possible on the official PlayStation website.

The other 4 are simpler action figures in structure, 15 cm tall and with 24-34 points of articulation and 2-4 accessories depending on the character. The pre-order of these will start on July 15th. The figurines in question represent Aloy and Varl from Horizon, Kratos and Atreus from God of War, and Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima.

The creation of the figures was made possible thanks to a collaboration between PlayStation and the company Spin Masterwho for the occasion released a comment: