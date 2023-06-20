Just after its first semester, 2023 has become one of the most repressive years against migration in the United States.

It is not only about the intense surveillance of Border Patrol (CBP) agents, with war technology, and the militarization of the dividing line to detain migrants who cross illegally into US territory, but rather the policies against the undocumented who are already inside the country. These, despite their status and that, for the most part, work honestly, declare taxes every year and are part of the machinery that moves the United States economy.

“There are states that migrants should not go to for their own safety. Florida is the main one, but Texas is not far behind ”comments from Los Angeles, California, to El Universal the spokesperson for the Coalition for Human Rights for Immigrants (Chirla, for its acronym in English). “These two states are the ones that have most developed unfair and inhumane policies against families and workers who contribute a lot to this country”.

There are 26 Republican governors in the American Union, each with their own anti-immigrant vision, who are led by Ron DeSantis, in Florida, and Greg Abbott, in Texas.

“Both have radicalized the measures as a political strategy, first for their re-election in 2022 and now, in 2023, because they both want to be Republican candidates for the presidency of the United States”, declares to El Universal de México Enrique Morones, founder of Gente Unida from California. “They are a very bad copy of Trump,” he adds.

Morones, who also founded and directed Ángeles de la Frontera, recalled the inhumane and fraudulent way in which, in 2022, Abbott and DeSantis transferred migrants by land and air, through lies, to California, Washington and New York. De Santis did it again recently with two flights on June 2 and 5.

“That is not done. It seems as if they are moving slaves like in the past centuries. It is totally discriminatory and humiliating“, it states.

According to information from the governments of Texas and Florida, each year both rulers have authorized resources to continue removing undocumented migrants from their states to Democratic cities.

On July 1, Florida’s HB1718 law comes into force, considered the most anti-immigrant law ever signed by any ruler in the American Union.

Among its most drastic measures is not granting driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants or recognizing those issued in other states; to consider a criminal who transports an undocumented person to Florida; force clinics and hospitals to request the legal status of their patients and report them to the state, as well as the application of the E-Verify system to companies with 25 or more workers to detect if they are undocumented and report them.

The signing of this law “speaks very poorly of the spirit of freedom and democracy in this state for Floridians”says the Chirla spokesperson. “We have made a joint call with other sister organizations to warn migrants in general that Florida is not a good place to live,” he remarks.

On May 27, migrants of different nationalities in Miami chanted “without us there is no Florida” during a march they organized. June 1 was a day without migrants (as a protest) and dozens did not go to work or take their children to school.

“This is just beginning, we are going to defend ourselves against that law”said a member of the Florida Immigrant Coalition. “In sin they carry penance,” says the spokesman for the Coalition. “Unfortunately, many workers have started to leave and several industries are already feeling the lack of employees.”

The Consul General of Mexico in Miami, Jonathan Chait, implemented legal advice for Mexican and non-Mexican migrants at the consulate facilities, with experts on the subject, to guide them regarding what this law says and resolve any doubts they may have.



Meanwhile, the administration of President Joe Biden has responded to political pressure to also strengthen the border and crack down on undocumented immigrants trying to enter and those seeking asylum. All under the premise that border security is national.

The first thing he did was send 1,500 soldiers to the border to support the administrative tasks of the CBP agents and for them to go to the field to reinforce the location and detention of undocumented immigrants. The next thing was to raise the so-called Title 42, which made it possible to request, in an orderly manner, the asylum process, although they had to wait on the Mexican side.

“Many are interpreting the lifting of Title 42 as an achievement; They never understood that being under that order was better than being under Title 8,” José Jordán, an immigration lawyer, explains to this newspaper. “With Title 42 you registered and they returned you to Mexico to wait, now with Title 8 they arrest you, file you and deport you punished for five years without being able to return to the United States or attempt any legal process,” adds the expert.

To discourage the massive arrival of migrants and show a strategy to reinforce border security, the US federal government stipulated a new rule: it is no longer possible to request asylum at entry control posts to the American Union. Since May 10, migrants who cross irregularly are considered ineligible to request asylum.

“This new regulation says that they must first request asylum in one of the countries they crossed before reaching the United States border and that the only way to apply for asylum now is through the CBP One application, which it was designed by them for these purposes”, explains the lawyer Jordán.

The Biden government also announced that care centers for migrants will be opened in Colombia and Guatemala, to receive asylum applications and listen to the cases of each one, from South and Central America. “Those who are accepted will wait in their places of origin for the entire process and, once completed, they will be able to travel legally,” the lawyer underlines.

The CBP reported that during fiscal year 2022 they expelled more than two million migrants from the United States. Since May 12, with Title 42 no longer in force, illegal crossings and arrests have gradually decreased: from an average of 10,000 arrests per day, currently the figure is 3,400.

New measures taken by the federal government

The Joe Biden government extended for 18 months the immigration protection known as Temporary Protection Status (TPS), which protects migrants from El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Nepal, thus reversing a decision by his predecessor Donald Trump.

The expansion will allow some 239,000 Salvadoran beneficiaries, 76,000 Hondurans, 4,000 Nicaraguans and 14,500 Nepalis to register again to continue with the advantages of TPS, which prevents them from being deported and gives them work permits.

The program was established by Congress for foreign nationals who are unable to return safely to their country due to natural disasters, armed conflict, or other extraordinary conditions. But Trump, a supporter of applying a strong hand against irregular migration, decided to cancel it during his term. His decision was put on hold due to lawsuits filed in court by TPS beneficiaries.

To comply with court orders, the Biden government extended the validity of the documentation until June 30, 2024. This measure makes it possible to “offer continuous security and protection” to the more than 300,000 current beneficiaries of these countries that “are already present in the United States and cannot return to their countries,” said the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

The extension will only apply to Hondurans and Nicaraguans who have been living in the United States with that permit since 1998, Salvadorans who have had it since 2001, and Nepalis who have had it since 2015. In December, Washington had extended TPS for Haitians by 18 months.

Migrants who try to cross the border without the required documentation may be deported, including those of these nationalities. Yanira Arias, a 51-year-old Salvadoran, told AFP that she has been “living with this anguish” for 23 years. Upon learning the news, she had mixed feelings. “The 18 months allow me relief from deportation and for the first time in five years to submit an application to renew my status, this is very important”, but “it saddens me that it took President Biden three years to revoke the arguments” of Trump .

The migrant associations are not fully satisfied either. “It is a positive announcement but very insufficient. They continue to tremble with fear when it comes to doing something good for migrants,” Óscar Chacón, executive director of Alianza Américas, a coalition of 58 associations for the defense of migrants in the United States, told AFP.

“They always leave for the slightest thing,” added Chacón, who reproaches Biden for not decreeing a new TPS designation for Central Americans and other countries, which would cover not only the beneficiaries, but other people who have spent years living in the country and could not access this status.

Migration will be a sensitive issue during the 2024 presidential campaign, in which the electoral duel between Biden and Trump, currently the great favorite for the Republican nomination, could be repeated. Biden is walking a tightrope on this issue. On the one hand, he describes Trump’s policy as inhumane and proposes a path to citizenship for 11 million immigrants that was never approved by Congress. But, on the other, he tries to stop them from entering.

In May, it ended the health regulation known as Title 42, which made it almost impossible to request asylum at the border, and maintained Title 8, which in addition to expelling those who enter without a visa or without authorization, prohibits them from entering again for five years and exposes them to legal proceedings.

And it toughened access to asylum, forcing migrants to make an appointment through an application (CBP One) or to take advantage of family reunification programs or humanitarian permits for migrant quotas.

Eva Rodríguez Lorenzo – AFP – Washington