After Astrazeneca’s exposure to the active ingredient was averted, Johnson & Johnson’s agent is now under criticism.

Update from April 13th, 3:50 p.m .: After the vaccine from the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson had already been checked by the EMA on April 9, US authorities recommended a temporary break in the vaccine on Tuesday. Now the US pharmaceutical company is following suit, the launch of the vaccine in the EU is to be postponed for the time being. As the company said in the afternoon, the delivery of the vaccine to Europe will initially be postponed. The first deliveries in Europe only arrived on Monday (see message of origin below).

After thrombosis: US authorities now recommend vaccination freeze for Johnson & Johnson

Origin notification: New York – US authorities have recommended suspension of vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson’s corona vaccine. In their recommendation on Tuesday, the FDA and the CDC referred to an ongoing investigation into six cases of rare blood clots that were reported after vaccinations with the product of the US pharmaceutical company. “As a precaution,” a “break” in the vaccinations is recommended until the examination is completed.

“Johnson & Johnson” vaccine under fire: Several thrombosis cases registered

A few days ago, the first reports had caused a stir. The vaccine has been approved in the EU since mid-March, but before the vaccine is actually used in the EU, the EU Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Friday, April 9th, that it had indications of possible serious side effects of the drug pursues. It is about the occurrence of dangerous blood clots in connection with the vaccination.

The EMA announced that it is examining a possible connection between the J&J vaccination and four severe thrombosis cases, including one fatal. Three of the thrombosis cases were reported in the USA and another as part of a clinical study at an unspecified location. According to the EMA, it is not yet clear whether there is a “causal link” between the vaccine and the diseases.

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine: After Astrazeneca – Now the next vaccine is being reviewed

As with the corona vaccine from the British-Swedish company Astrazeneca * and the Russian vaccine Sputnik V, it is a vector virus vaccine. A so-called adenovirus is used as the vector. This usually triggers a common cold, but has been modified to prevent it from multiplying. In the past few weeks, the drug from the manufacturer Astrazeneca had made headlines, and several people had died after the administration. Researchers from Germany * were actually able to establish a connection between the vaccination and the severe thrombosis.

Should the drug from the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson actually be temporarily suspended or the administration even stopped entirely, this would be a major setback for the global fight against the virus. Unlike the products from Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna and Astrazeneca, which are already approved in the EU, a single dose is sufficient for the corona vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. This could significantly accelerate the immunization of the population.

Vaccine hope: Johnson & Johnson will soon be vaccinated in Europe

The product is also easier to transport and store: According to the company, it can be kept for at least three months at normal refrigerator temperatures between two and eight degrees. This means that the agent can be stored in any doctor’s office. The vaccines based on mRNA technology from Biontech and Moderna, on the other hand, have to be stored at around minus 20 degrees.

Particularly spicy: the manufacturer only started supplying the EU with the active ingredient from Johnson & Johnson on Monday. The Brussels authority expects 55 million doses of the vaccine by the end of June. A good ten million cans should go to Germany. The vaccine has been used for a long time in the USA.

