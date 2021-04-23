Is there finally a hot lead after more than three years? With a photo from a surveillance camera, the police are now looking for the DHL blackmailer.

Potsdam – A photo should now help to clarify the spectacular case of the DHL extortionist: The picture was taken on the evening of October 22, 2020 around 6.45 p.m. from a Bitcoin ATM in a late-night shop in the Berlin district of Friedrichshain, the LKA shares Brandenburg with. The investigators against assume that it is the suspected DHL extortionist.

The photo shows a man with a dark baseball cap on his head. He is wearing a red face mask and a bright hoodie. The man is about 1.80 to 1.85 meters tall.

Police determined: 5,000 euros reward for references to DHL extortionists

The Brandenburg police published the search on Friday morning and asked the population for help. A reward of 5,000 euros is offered for relevant information. “The reward is intended exclusively for private individuals and not for individuals whose professional duties include the prosecution of criminal acts. Allocation and distribution of the reward take place under exclusion of legal recourse ”, it says further in the search notice.

DHL extortionate – special commission “Quer” evaluated 1,000 traces and clues

The “Quer” special commission has been looking for the DHL blackmailer for three and a half years. According to its own information, SOKO has so far evaluated over 1,000 traces and clues.

“From November 2017 to March 2018, the previously unknown suspect had sent several so-called unconventional explosive devices and incendiary devices in parcels to various addressees in Brandenburg and Berlin.” The blackmailer demanded millions from the parcel service DHL and threatened with further dangerous parcel shipments. The incidents before Christmas unsettled DHL customers at the time.

Bomb alarm – Christmas market in Potsdam evacuated

On December 1, 2017, a package bomb * containing an explosive device and nails was discovered in a pharmacy on the edge of the Potsdam Christmas Market. A letter encrypted as a QR code was also discovered in it, with which DHL was extorted a sum of millions in Bitcoins.

It was thanks to the care of the pharmacist who received the package that no people were injured. He heard a hissing sound when opening it and noticed “that there were such strange wires poking out,” the pharmacist reported later. He then alerted the police.

It later emerged that the first explosive shipment from the DHL extortionist had already been received in the Frankfurt (Oder) post office in early November 2017. It caught fire when it was opened, which also destroyed the extortion letter. Further explosive consignments were received by a Berlin bank branch in January and by the Chamber of Crafts in Berlin in April.