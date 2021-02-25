After three years of teaching conflict in Chubut, the unions agreed to a salary increase with the provincial government and classes will start this Monday.

The Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta, the Governor of Chubut, Mariano Arcioni, and representatives of the teachers and auxiliary unions participated in the signing of the agreement.

The Province committed to deposit this Friday “a full salary mass for all workers dependent on the Ministry of Education, and the second installment of the 2020 Complementary Annual Salary for all active and passive workers of the Provincial Public Administration.”

Trotta noted that “intense work was done to arrive at a solution and return to classrooms safely throughout the country.” And he added: “Weeks ago, we publicly assumed in the Province the commitment to accompany all the actors of the educational system to be able to regularize the fair claim that teachers made. And today we have achieved it.”

For his part, Arcioni pointed out that “for many months a joint and silent work was done to be able to have this good news today, which is that the boys can start the school year on Monday.”

In the context of a pandemic, the return to the classroom will take place “gradually and subject to health parameters, finding itself in a very promising scenario that positions us positively in an accurate and indubitable normal start of the annual school year 2021”.

