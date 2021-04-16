Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi announced that the improvement of the indicators of the pandemic of covid and the massive vaccination program (which is reaching a rate of 300 thousand daily injections) will allow the initiation of reopening of activities Banned in recent months due to the worsening of infections and deaths, which today exceeded 116 thousand deaths.

Draghi said it started with the total return of the 8.5 million students to primary and secondary schools, with limitations only in the three Italian regions that suffer the rigid quarantine and which are Puglia, Sardinia and the Aosta Valley. In them the students of the last three years of secondary school must remain in their cases and receive the lessons via the Internet.

The premier pointed out that the first reopening will begin on the 26th of this month with the authorization to the restaurants give dinner but only in open places.

From May 3, other gradual measures will begin that will maintain the curfew from 22 to 6, but they will also allow the bars to work with customers respecting security measures, such as the distance of one meter from the months to the open and two meters in closed places.

The Italian premier explains the measures. Photo: Reuters

Courts, pools and gyms

Also in May, spectators in a limited number will be able to enter the football stadiums, who must also present documentation of having performed swabs that exclude contagions, or vaccination certificates that immunize them.

In addition, the swimming pools and gyms, which will have to respect rigid safety regulations.

On a cultural level they will work again, using masks, cinemas, theaters, concert and show halls, with limited capacity due to spectator distancing measures in the case of closed spaces.

In all cases, inspections of the law enforcement agencies, what will apply salty fines or temporary closures to those that violate the well-known safety rules.

CASES

The announcement ends two months of tough restrictions that left only two colors in place, red and orange, to differentiate the necessary security measures that must be met in the twenty Italian regions, based on scientific data.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said that the measures have produced a major improvement. For example, the Rt index of contagions fell to 0.85 at the national level, although some regions are above 1, considered the normal level. The Higher Institute of Health, which controls the indices to establish the march of the pandemic, pointed out that the Rt is expected to fall next week less than 0.80.

“The government will operate with gradualness and we hope that the improvements in the decrease in epidemic curves and the march of mass vaccinations will allow us even in May further openings in non-open places, where the risk of contagion is lower than in closed places, said the Minister of Health.

In May, the state of emergency will be extended and the rules for the general reopening will be established. The main regions await to be authorized to depart. They are Lombardy (Milan), Lazio (Rome) Piedmont (Turin), Campania (Naples), Abruos, Veneto, Liguria (Genoa), Emilia Romagna, Marche, Molise, Umbria and Trentino Alto Adige.

Vaccines

In a report to Parliament, Draghi stated his conviction that despite some problems in the supply of vaccine doses, the objective is realistically maintained that in the boreal autumn that ends in December, the 80% of the population it will have been inoculated.

Vaccination in Milan. Photo: dpa

Albert Bourla, the main manager of Pfizer, the North American laboratory whose vaccine is the world leader, said in an interview with “Corriere della Sera” that the 27 countries of the European Union will receive 250 million doses until June, a consistent part of which Italy will receive. Bourla said that in 2022 Pfizer will be in a position to produce 3 billion doses throughout the year.

Calabria’s aspirations to be reclassified in the yellow zone have been re-dimensioned by the low level of vaccination of the weakest sectors, such as the over 80 years and frail, sick or disabled patients.

Concern: tourism

A special concern is that of tourism. Europeans are heading towards summer and Italy is one of the protagonists. Hotels have been advised to prepare starting from June.

There are plans to vaccinate the inhabitants of areas especially rich in tourism. Also to assure visitors that Italy is safe. Today two “Covid-19 free” trains departed from Rome and Milan that covered the section between the two main metropolises of the country.

The Red Cross that passengers are free of covid before taking a train in Rome. Photo: EFE

Passengers must demonstrate with certificates that they are vaccinated or have been against those with swabs. If they lack the documentation they can go to the tents set up by the Red Cross in the two railway headwaters and have the controls done.

In May the restrictions to move from one Italian region to another will be removed, which is essential to guarantee the free movement of tourists.

On the afternoon of this Friday it was announced that the monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health had found that although it is still above the safety percentage of 30%, the occupancy of intensive care beds decreased from 41 to 39%. The same for the beds in the medical area, which fell to 41%, only one point more than the safety level of 40%.

The number of patients in intensive care dropped to 3,526 and patients with symptoms to 26,952.

Fourteen months of pandemic: wave by wave

After fourteen months of pandemic, started in February last year, the new reopening recalls the first, in May 2020, which ended 72 days of rigid quarantine that allowed controlling the acute spread of the corona virus, especially in northern Italy. The decrease in the level of infected and dead was accentuated in June, July and August.

Although many, including doctors and scientists, pointed out that the infection was tame, in early October it began the second wave, faster and more deadly than the first, which lasted in its most difficult phase until the beginning of January.

Contained with restrictive measures that forced schools to close twice, while the number of deaths grew continuously, the appearance in Italy of the so-called variants of the coronavirus, especially the “English” one, inaugurated a third wave which is the one that seems to ease with the approach of summer and the first massive vaccination campaign, which began to show signs of a decrease in the severity of infections and deaths among those over 80 years of age and health personnel, the first two sectors who received the inoculations.

This Friday it was reported that 367 doctors have died infected by the corona virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Rome, correspondent

