Ryan, the child injured in Ventimiglia after 3 months of hospitalization will be able to go home: his father’s message on social media

The good news is that the father of the little one Ryan, the child hospitalized in Genoa in serious condition, has published on the web: he will soon be able to leave the hospital. In a long post on social media, the father wanted to inform everyone of what is happening and of the joy he feels at this moment.

All the investigations of the case for this episode are still underway, which still does not exist today an answer. It will probably be the baby a tell it to the investigators.

Ryan’s dad in the last few hours in a post on social media, wanted tell the joy who is feeling for this news. Fortunately, after 3 months of hospitalization, the little one will be able go back home and embrace all those who love him. The man in the message wrote:

Between Sunday or Monday, depending on availability, my champion should return home. He’s going out with his mom, but I’ll be there too. After nearly three months of fighting, he almost made it. After every storm the sun always comes out and you are the proof.

Good news that obviously leads us to think that the child’s conditions are now good.

The story of little Ryan

The sad episode took place on December 19th last year, in the municipality of Ventimiglia, in the province of Genoa. Dad had entrusted Ryan and his little brother to his paternal grandparents.

Around lunchtime, however, the man received a phone call from the mother, who told him not to find her eldest son anymore. Only a few minutes after the grandmother’s story, the little one was found in the courtyard of the building, in desperate conditions.

Seeing him, the father immediately alerted the doctors and the doctors arranged for him recovery at the Gaslini hospital in Genoa.

The acquired grandfather at first went to the police for to confess of hitting the child. However, just a few days later on a telecast, the man has retracted All. Ryan’s parents do not yet know what happened at the moment, but they say they have faith in the judiciary that will find out truth.