Singer Miley Cyrus (30) seizes this weekend at the last minute next to a milestone with her mega hit Flowers . The song on which she settles with her ex Liam Hemsworth would be the most streamed song in the world for exactly three months on Monday. The new number 1 is from a band you probably don’t know.

It was almost impossible to miss: Flowers would be #1 in the list of most-streamed songs on Spotify worldwide on Monday for the 84th day. This weekend it was the fastest song ever to reach 900 million streams (within 93 days) and the success did not seem to level off.

Also available on streaming services Apple Music and Deezer Flowers after all, it is still at the top of the world, just like in the iTunes download list. The clip on YouTube has been viewed 381 million times.

In other words: you could use your money on the three-month milestone in the 'Spotify Global' list. Not so. After 82 days, Miley's reign comes to an end and there is a new number 1.

Who dethrones Miley?

In other words: you could use your money on the three-month milestone in the ‘Spotify Global’ list. Not so. After 82 days, Miley’s reign comes to an end and there is a new number 1.

It’s about the song Ella Baila Sola from Eslabon Armado, a band that makes Spanish-language Mexican music. The foursome recorded this hit with the Mexican singer Peso Pluma. The song was streamed about 800,000 times more than Flowers.

Dealing with Liam

Miley won’t shed a tear, because the success of Flowers remains unprecedented. And that while she barely promoted her hit in the first few months. With 205 million followers on Instagram, you don’t need much advertising, but at least Flowers it arranged itself. The song made it to every showbiz website because it turned out to be a settlement with Cyrus’ ex Liam Hemsworth (33), the Australian hunger gamesactor whom she divorced three years ago.

It must have been no coincidence that the break-up song came out on Liam's birthday, which is also Friday the thirteenth. Rumor has it that in the period around their divorce he wrote the song When I was your man (2013) by Bruno Mars dedicated to Miley. Mars wrote the song for his girlfriend Jessica Caban because he was afraid of losing her. The song contains a well-known passage in which Mars sings what, in hindsight, he wished he had done to keep the relationship going:

I should have bought you flowers

(I should have bought flowers for you) And held your hand

(have to hold your hand) Should have given you all my hours

(Have to spend all my hours with you) When I had the chance

(When I had the chance) Take you to every party ’cause all you wanted to do was dance

(Take you to every party, because you wanted to dance so bad)

You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to hear that Miley is on Flowers responds to the same melody:

I can buy myself flowers (…)

(I can buy myself flowers) Talk to myself for hours (…)

(talking to myself for hours) I can take myself dancing

(I can dance myself) And I can hold my own hand

(And hold my own hand)

Cyrus ends the passage harshly, saying, “I can love myself better than you.” They are unmistakably addressed to Liam, as earlier in the song she mentions the house she owned with a loved one and that she ” saw burn’. Miley and Liam’s villa went up in flames in 2018.

Twerking at Liam

On the red carpet, Miley and Liam were asked what a typical dance of theirs looked like, on which Miley moved her buttocks against Liam's crotch while twerking. ,,Don't do it, honey," replied Liam, who seemed ashamed. "We're on the red carpet." In the new clip, there is no one to stop the reborn Miley.

Flowers is also popular as a cover with other artists, who sometimes sing it in their own language. Think of a Polish or a French version:

