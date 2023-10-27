After three heart surgeries, Omar Pedrini says goodbye to concerts: at 56 he will go to Tuscany to be a farmer with his father

In a long and particularly heartfelt interview given to Il Corriere della Sera, the singer Omar Pedrini, former leader of Timoria, has announced that he will soon abandon concerts. She explained to the newspaper the reasons and also what she intends to do once he is ‘retired’.

Born in Brescia on 28 May 1967, Omar Edoardo Pedrini is known throughout Italy and abroad for his very important and successful career in world of music.

Countless songs and albums published. His history with i is especially important Feara rock band he created and of which he has long been the leader.

Outside of the stages and recording studios, Omar Pedrini also had to deal with quite significant health problems.

In the 2004In the 2014 It is in the 2022In fact, he underwent three rather delicate heart surgeries.

Today he is fine, although obviously what he experienced has left him behind you drag important. So much so that at just 57 years old, he came to the decision to say goodbye to the much loved concerts.

After recovering from three surgeries on my rogue heart plus another reconstruction over the past two and a half years, I recently played a rehearsal concert in Brescia. My heart surgeon, who is also my father-in-law, came to see me, and even though I promised him to stay calm, I couldn’t.

What will Omar Pedrini do next?

TO The Corriere della Sera the musician explained that he will not leave his fans without saying goodbye. For this reason he is carrying out his project in recent weeks last tourby title “Omar Pedrini 35, from Timoria to Oggi Goodbye Rock’n’roll“.

The musician explained that although he no longer uses substances and drinks moderately, his body no longer supports certain rhythms.

Also on the future he has quite clear ideas. He wants to go to Tuscany to do the farmer: