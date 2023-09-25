Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

In mid-January, the most wanted mafia boss of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, Matteo Messina Denaro, was caught. Now he died in a prison clinic.

L’Aquila – When mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested eight months ago in Palermo by the carabinieri of the “Raggruppamento Operativo Speciale”, a wave of relief swept through the country. Also known by the nickname “U siccu” (the drought), he was considered one of the most dangerous and wanted fugitives in the world. Now he died in a prison clinic.

Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro dies after a serious illness

As a member of Cosa Nostra, Messina Denaro is said to have committed or organized dozens of murders – including the fatal bombings of mafia hunters Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, which made headlines around the world in 1992. Now the 61-year-old, according to the Italian news agency Ansa reported early Monday morning (September 25th) that he died as a result of cancer in a prison clinic in the central Italian city of L’Aquila. At that time he wanted to be treated under a false name in a private clinic in Sicily’s capital Palermo for his colon cancer.

Messina Denaro was on the run for 30 years – now the last top mafioso from that time who is still on the run has died © dpa

Italy’s most wanted mafia boss has fallen into an irreversible coma

The mafia boss suffered from advanced colon cancer. He has had two operations since his arrest. The criminal’s health had deteriorated drastically in the past few days. On Friday evening (September 22nd), the treating doctors announced that Messina Denaro had fallen into an irreversible coma from which he would no longer wake up. At his own request, life support measures were discontinued.

The niece of the last Cosa Nostra boss, Lorenza Guttadauro, cares loudly Corriere della Sera for all the details of her uncle’s autopsy. As the daily reports, for reasons of public order, the Trapani police headquarters will organize a quick and discreet burial ceremony in the Castelvetrano cemetery. It can be assumed that everything is being filmed for investigative purposes. According to the Federal Criminal Police Office, drug trafficking, violence and money laundering are the core competencies of Cosa Nostra. The mafia has repeatedly turned to films for its self-portrayal. In addition to Canada, South Africa, the USA and Spain, it has also been widespread in Germany since the 1970s.

Cruel acts shocked Italy – brutal murder of 13-year-old boy

“He never repented,” writes the Italian daily La Stampa. Messina Denaro, who was born in the small town of Castelvetrano in western Sicily, went into hiding in 1993 at the height of the bombings in Rome, Milan and Florence. In November of the same year he was said to be responsible for one of the most gruesome acts of blood in his criminal career.

So should Messina Denaro La Stampa are said to have helped plan the kidnapping of little Giuseppe Di Matteo, the 13-year-old son of what the criminal organization considers to be a traitor. The mafia wanted to force his father to recant the revelations he had made to investigators about the Capaci massacre. The boy was strangled and his body dissolved in acid after a long captivity of 779 days. Since then, arrest warrants have been issued against the boss for mafia connections, murder, massacres, mayhem, possession and carrying of explosives, theft and numerous other crimes.

This year, Mafiosi who had been wanted for several years were arrested – including Pasquale Bonavota, a powerful boss of the feared “Ndrangheta”. (vw with dpa)