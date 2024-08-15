Home World

From: Robin Dittrich

Last month there were three deaths in Lake Garda. The municipality is therefore tightening the already existing bathing ban in the region.

Riva del Garda – Serious accidents with injuries or even deaths occur again and again in bathing lakes. The authorities on Lake Garda therefore want to take even stricter action against bathing on unsupervised beach areas in the future.

A 27-year-old Indian dies in Lake Garda: municipality wants to take action against bathers

Lake Garda is one of the most popular holiday destinations for tourists in Italy. In addition to breathtaking views and clear water, Italy’s largest lake is also repeatedly in the news due to serious accidents. A bathing ban in the Punta Lido area in Riva del Garda is apparently not being observed by all guests. A few days ago, a 27-year-old holidaymaker from India died there, according to the news agency Ansa reported.

Fatal bathing accidents in Lake Garda keep happening. Last month, three people died. (Symbolic image/montage) © Bihlmayerfotografie/Imago

According to the report, the municipality in Trentino has erected physical barriers that bathers cannot easily get past. The municipality of Riva del Garda describes this step as a strong decision that was made necessary due to the events of the past few weeks. The section of beach that is now closed is simply too dangerous, and the recently erected signs have not had the necessary success.

Bathing ban at Lake Garda: A mother and her son died in July

The deceased 27-year-old Indian was not the only bather to lose his life in Lake Garda recently. In July, a mother and her son drowned in Italy’s largest lake. The 52-year-old Ukrainian woman and her 19-year-old son were rescued from a depth of around 18 meters. “We as the administration cannot tolerate such a situation,” explained city councilor Luca Grazioli. “We want to intervene effectively and this was the only solution.”

According to a report by the Supreme Health Institute According to the Italian Institute for Swimming and Life Sciences (ISS), around 400 people die in rivers, lakes or the sea every year. The problem is often that the deceased could not swim. In the last ten years, almost 3,800 people have died in swimming accidents. Last year, a German holidaymaker also died in Riva del Garda; the 81-year-old drowned while swimming. (rd)