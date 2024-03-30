After several days of searching, fishermen from Puerto Morelos found the body of Ana Victoria Ávila, 28 years old, who had been reported missing since last March 27 after losing communication with her family in Argentina.

According to information given by his family and friends, Ana Victoria had gone to live in Mexico at the end of 2023 and he frequently communicated with his relatives in Argentina.

The 28-year-old worked as an event photographer and described herself on her networks as: “Digital and analog documentary photographer. 'I'm getting old' right now in Mexico.”

According to information compiled by 'La Nación', Ana attended Colegio San José, in the capital of Córdoba, and studied at the Faculty of Arts at the National University of Córdoba (UNC) and at the Faculty of Arts and Design at the Provincial University ( CPU).

After her arrival in Mexico, the young woman dedicated herself to giving initial photography courses in person and virtually in Tulum. And recently, he had asked on Facebook if the yellow fever vaccine was necessary to enter Guatemala from Mexico.

Ana Victoria Ávila lost contact with her relatives on March 27, and since then, her relatives had asked her relatives and friends in Mexico to raise alerts for her disappearance.

In the middle of a fishing activity, a group of men found his body on March 30 floating naked in the sea. The Secretariat of Citizen Security of the State of Quintana Roo reported that: “With the support of private vessels, the place where the body was found could be located, and the Attorney General's Office of the State of Quintana Roo was notified.”

To date, the events in which the 28-year-old woman died are under investigation, while her family asks that the video of her discovery not be spread on social networks.

“We ask the entire community, media and networks that preserve her memory with respect to what she was and will always continue to be,” they described in a statement.