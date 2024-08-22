Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2024 – 21:47

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (Progressistas), asked the Federal Police (PF) to provide an escort to federal deputy Ruy Carneiro (Podemos-PB), candidate for mayor of João Pessoa (PB). On Thursday, the 15th, the candidate had to cancel a campaign schedule due to threats from drug traffickers.

In the request, Lira stated that, “in recent times, electoral disputes have been marked by increasing violence that threatens the democratic spirit that should permeate elections in our country.” The Speaker of the Chamber specifies that PF security will only be provided in Paraíba territory.

In an interview with StateCarneiro said he had warned Lira about the situation and explained “the need for an escort”. The deputy said he did not know how many police officers would provide his security, but said he was more relaxed. “The problem is in the community. They [os traficantes] act against the working groups, against the people who work for me.”

The Podemos candidate in Paraíba was prevented from holding a campaign event at a circus. According to the police report, the owner of the circus received orders from a drug dealer known as Sapoti to cancel the event. At first, the deputy ruled out canceling the event, but the owner of the venue warned that his family had been threatened and the circus could be burned down by the criminals.

Sapoti was arrested in 2022, when he was working as a security guard for the City Hall of João Pessoa. Earlier this year, Operation Mandare investigated the relationship between organized crime and the city hall of the capital of Paraíba.

According to Ruy Carneiro, Sérgio Queiroz (Novo), candidate for vice-mayor on the ticket of former Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga (PL), also reported situations of threat.