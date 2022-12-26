The Indonesian authorities reported that they were providing emergency medical care to the refugees after the arrival of their boat, the fourth such boat to dock in the country in as many months.

Tragedy.. and a happy ending

• The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees had announced the loss of about 180 Rohingya refugees, after their boat ran aground weeks ago in the Indian Ocean and lost contact with them, as they were considered “among the dead”.

• An Acehnese resident indicated that the fishermen in the area used to help the Rohingya boats dock, but the last boat was blown to land after the fishermen became more reluctant to provide assistance.

• The local police spokesman said that the wooden boat recently arrived at a beach in Aceh province, far western Indonesia, and added in a statement: “185 Rohingya migrants disembarked in Pidi area. The number includes 83 men, 70 women and 32 children.”

• The spokesman explained that “the refugees have been temporarily housed in a local facility, where the sick are subject to health care,” as an “Agence France Presse” correspondent reported that some of them looked very emaciated.

No details were immediately available about the circumstances of their voyage, but a boy on board said they had set off from Bangladesh.

Umar Farooq, 14, added: “We came from a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh hoping that Indonesia would give us an opportunity for education.”

Thousands of Rohingya persecuted in Myanmar risk long and expensive sea journeys on rickety boats to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

On Sunday, a wooden boat carrying 57 Rohingya refugees, all men, also arrived on Indonesia’s west coast, after spending a month at sea, according to local police.

In November, two boats carrying a total of 229 Rohingya docked in the same area, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration called on countries in the region to “cooperate urgently to avoid a repeat of the 2015 crisis”, when thousands of Rohingya refugees fled by boat, resulting in massive loss of life off Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.