Jonathan Toby, 44, and his wife, Diana, 46, were arrested in October 2021, and they pleaded guilty to the charges.

The judge sentenced the wife to a longer prison term because she sought to downplay her role and needed more time to accept the admission of her responsibility.

“They conspired to sell classified information that could have endangered the men and women of the military and the security of the United States,” Matthew Olsen, who oversees national security files at the Justice Department, said in a statement.

The merits of the case