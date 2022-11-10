Jonathan Toby, 44, and his wife, Diana, 46, were arrested in October 2021, and they pleaded guilty to the charges.
The judge sentenced the wife to a longer prison term because she sought to downplay her role and needed more time to accept the admission of her responsibility.
“They conspired to sell classified information that could have endangered the men and women of the military and the security of the United States,” Matthew Olsen, who oversees national security files at the Justice Department, said in a statement.
The merits of the case
- Since 2012, according to the court filing, Jonathan Toby has been designing Virginia-class submarine reactors, the latest generation of attack submarines in the US Navy.
- In April 2020, he sent a parcel to another country containing the first documents with instructions on making contact.
- “I apologize for this bad translation in your language,” the engineer wrote at the time, and promised to provide “information of great value.”
- Judicial authorities did not specify which country Toby contacted, but the New York Times said it was Brazil.
- In December 2020, the package arrived at the US Federal Police attache in that country.
- The FBI then made a call with the engineer, pretending to be a representative of the country he wanted to cooperate with, and went so far as to put a mark on his embassy in Washington to prove to Toby that his interlocutor was not an investigator.
- Between June and August, Toby received a $100,000 cryptocurrency payment in exchange for handing over classified information about the US Navy.
- This data was kept on coded cards that the couple placed in pre-arranged places, hidden in a peanut butter sandwich, a pack of gum or a bandage wrap.
