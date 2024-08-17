Road users in Dubai have monitored the start of the installation of two Salik gates on Al Khail Road at the Business Bay crossing, and the Southern Safa Gate on Sheikh Zayed Road, specifically in the area between Al Meydan and Umm Al Sheif Streets..

Last January, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the installation of a new Salik toll gate at the Business Bay crossing and the South Safa Gate on Sheikh Zayed Road, specifically in the area between Al Meydan and Umm Al Sheif Streets, for operational and regulatory purposes..

The Authority confirmed that the fare payment will be calculated once when crossing between the Al Safa gates (north and south) within one hour..

The two gates are scheduled to be operational in November 2024, coinciding with the completion of the Al Khail Road development project, which includes the development of five intersections, including the implementation of intersecting bridges. (Braided Ramps)…and implementing rapid traffic solutions in two locations along Al Khail Road, in addition to implementing some surface improvements at the intersections of Al Khail Road with both Al Meydan and Al Zamurrud Streets..

The Authority aims to improve the smooth flow of traffic on the road network in the Emirate of Dubai by redistributing traffic movements and directing them to alternative road axes such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Dubai-Al Ain Road, Ras Al Khor Road, and Al Manama Road, as well as using alternative creek crossings such as the Infinity Bridge and Shindagha Tunnel, in addition to encouraging residents and visitors to use less congested road axes..

The Business Bay Crossing Gateway will contribute to diverting traffic coming from Jebel Ali to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, reducing traffic volume on Al Khail Road to about 2,053 vehicles per hour, by 15%, and on Al Rabat Road to about 1,218 vehicles per hour, by 16%, and reducing traffic volume on Financial Centre Road by about 5%. It will also contribute to reducing the total travel time on the congested part of Al Khail Road between Al Rabat and Ras Al Khor Roads by about 20,000 hours per day in both directions..

The installation of the Southern Al Safa Gate (operational) will also contribute to reducing the volume of traffic turning right from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Meydan Road by 15%, reducing the volume of traffic from Al Meydan and Al Safa Streets to Sheikh Zayed Road by about 1,070 vehicles per hour by 42%, reducing the volume of traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road in the section between the Financial Centre and Latifa bint Hamdan Streets by 4%, in addition to achieving better use of Al Khail First and Al Asayel Streets by up to 4%.%.