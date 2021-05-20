The Egyptian actress, Donia Samir Ghanem, aroused the feelings of her fans after she posted a prayer on Instagram for her parents, the artist Samir Ghanem and the artist Dalal Abdel Aziz.

Donia’s audience sympathized, through her Instagram account, with the supplication that she posted for her parents, whose health condition has declined in the last hours.

The artist, Samir Ghanem, was put on ventilators due to severe complications due to his suffering from severe kidney problems that led to his undergoing dialysis in addition to his treatment of Corona and damage to his respiratory system from the virus.

The media, Rami Radwan, husband of the artist Donia Samir Ghanem, had announced that his wife’s parents were infected with the Corona virus and transferred them to the hospital.

He wrote through his account on “Facebook”: “I thank everyone who tried to communicate, and please seek an excuse … Unfortunately, Corona was afflicted with the most precious and purest days ago, my beloved Samir Ghanem and Dalal Abdel Aziz, and they are currently in the hospital to receive the necessary care. I ask you to pray for them.” .