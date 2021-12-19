Michelle and Jeff Allen’s initiative for elderly and sick dogs: they host them in their home

Michelle and Jeff Allen I am a couple living in a large house in New Jersey and in recent times, they have become very famous. This is because the two gentlemen have decided to create a type of hospice for dogs. Their desire is precisely to give sick puppies the best last days of their life.

A story that obviously became quickly viral on the Web. Many have been amazed by what these people have done and they are complimented with them.

It all started when Michelle took a dog called Monkey. Was elderly, sad and sick. He was in his hometown refuge and there was no one willing to adopt him.

The volunteers knew it hadn’t yet a lot of time available to live. That is why when the woman found out about her sad story, she decided to to intervene. His only wish was to give him the best last days of life.

The couple went out of their way to to help the elderly little dog. They gave him everything he had never had and above all they did everything for make him feel loved.

However, they knew the dog would not lived a long time. In fact, within a month from the arrival in his new home, his heart has ceased to beat forever.

The idea of ​​Michelle and Jeff Allen, after the death of the little Monkey

It is right after the heartbreaking loss of this little four-legged, that the two gentlemen had a ‘brilliant idea. They created a non-profit organization, called their own Monkey’s House, in honor of their dead dog, for accommodate all elderly and sick dogs.

Michelle and Jeff are happy to keep any dogs they still have in their home limited time to live. Here is the video of their story below:

Their only purpose is to be able give a happy ending to puppies who don’t have much chance of finding one family. To avoid let them die in shelters, which are sad and heartbreaking places for all of them.