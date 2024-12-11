We still don’t know if Ti West will have again Mia Gothhis muse of the trilogy that began with the slasher x (and that she was superb in her different performances) for her next adventure behind the cameras, but she does plan to repeat it with another of her actresses, the singer and composer Ashley Nicolette Frangipanebetter known by her stage name Halseyand that in MaXXXinewhich together with Pearl completed the trilogy xplayed Tabby Martin, a very secondary character.

Although on this occasion, we are not expected to see it on screen but her work will be that of screenwriter and she will also act as executive producer for an Amazon series to be titled bloodlust and that West will direct, also serving as executive producer. And details, at the moment, few. The news that collects Variety has only been able to advance what will be a black comedy.

Ti West has been gaining a reputation among fans of the fantasy and horror genre since his beginnings in feature films with titles such as The devil’s house (2009) or The guests (2011) and always moving on the margins of very low budget productionsbut its definitive emergence came with the trilogy of x started in 2022 and full of nods and tributes to genre cinema.

As for Halsey’s acting role, she appeared briefly playing herself in the version a star is born with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooperor in the series Roadies. And also giving voice to animated feature films, Scooby Doo and company, Sings! 2 either Teen Titans Go! the movie between them.

