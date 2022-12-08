The surprising defeat in the World Cup Round of 16 was Luis Enrique’s last game as Spain’s national soccer team. Two days later, the association announces that the joint contract will not be extended.

The decision has been made: Luis Enrique is over after the World Cup in Qatar. Image: Reuters

Nfter the knockout round of the World Cup in Qatar, Luis Enrique is no longer Spain’s national soccer coach. As the Spanish association RFEF announced on Thursday, the sports management decided against extending the contract and will instead take a new path. His successor will be the previous U-21 national coach Luis de la Fuente (61).

Association president Luis Rubiales and sports director Jose Francisco Molina informed the 52-year-old of the decision. A “new project for the Spanish national team should be launched” that builds on the work of Enrique and his staff, according to a press release.

De la Fuente, who has been in charge of young talent selections for the association since 2013, has yet to be officially confirmed by the committees. He is then scheduled to make his first appearances in a new role in March in the qualifiers for EURO 2024 in Germany against Norway and Scotland.

Enrique had previously left his future open after losing 3-0 on penalties to African outsiders Morocco. The association has recognized his work since 2018, with which Enrique gave new impetus to Furia Roja. However, the long-time FC Barcelona professional missed a great success, at the EM 2021 his team failed in the semi-finals against Italy.