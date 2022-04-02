Ukraine announced that Bucha had been “liberated”, but the battles destroyed this city, as residential buildings were hit by a large number of shells, in addition to the wreckage of many cars.

In recent days, Russian forces withdrew from several cities adjacent to the Ukrainian capital, after the failure of an attempt to encircle the latter..

Sixteen of the 20 bodies in Bucha were found on or near the sidewalk, while a Ukrainian passport was also found alongside the body of a person handcuffed from behind with a white piece of cloth..

All of the dead were wearing winter coats or jackets. The bodies of two of them were found near bicycles, and the third body was found near an abandoned car.

Some of the bodies were lying on the back and others to the abdomen, and the bodies were distributed over an area estimated at hundreds of meters.

It has not yet been possible to determine the cause of the men’s death, knowing that one of the bodies had a severe head wound.