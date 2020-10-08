A move to Everton had just about broken up, now stands Manchester Uniteds substitute goalkeeper Sergio Romero before an engagement in Major League Soccer (MLS).
Five years ago Sergio Romero moved from Sampdoria Genoa to Manchester United on a free transfer, and since then the vice world champion has made 61 appearances in the Red Devils jersey in 2014. Behind David de Gea he was the clear number two, so most of his appearances come from the national cup competitions and the Europa League. In the Premier League, however, he was almost exclusively condemned to watch, he only played seven competitive games in the top English division.
Romero’s contract ends next year. On Deadline Day there was the opportunity to be awarded to Everton FC and to put pressure on goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. However, the Toffees, who are at the top of the table after four wins from four games, signed Robin Olsen from AS Roma this season. The reason: loud Daily Mail United is said to have asked for a loan fee for Romero, while Roma did not charge Olsen.
Romero’s wife Eliana Guercio then practiced Instagram sharp criticism of those responsible. Her husband “worked hard for this club. The last trophy they won [2017 gewann Manchester United die Europa League, Anm.]they lifted up with him. He helped the team reach four finals / semifinals and was then benched. It’s time to give him back and let him go. “
How Daily Mail reported further, a change to the North American MLS is now in the room. There the transfer window is open until October 29th. Until his future is clear, Romero will be in Argentina. Meanwhile, Dean Henderson has taken the place behind de Gea on his return from Sheffield United.
