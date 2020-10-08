Romero’s contract ends next year. On Deadline Day there was the opportunity to be awarded to Everton FC and to put pressure on goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. However, the Toffees, who are at the top of the table after four wins from four games, signed Robin Olsen from AS Roma this season. The reason: loud Daily Mail United is said to have asked for a loan fee for Romero, while Roma did not charge Olsen.

Romero’s wife Eliana Guercio then practiced Instagram sharp criticism of those responsible. Her husband “worked hard for this club. The last trophy they won [2017 gewann Manchester United die Europa League, Anm.]they lifted up with him. He helped the team reach four finals / semifinals and was then benched. It’s time to give him back and let him go. “