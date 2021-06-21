The first and beautiful photos of little Polly on social networks: Martina Pinto and Alessandro Poggi have become parents

After the news of the wedding took place in great secrecy and the pregnancy, the actress Martina Pinto is become a mother, for the first time, of a beautiful little girl named Polly.

The news is spread on the web in the last few hours and the numerous fans have already expressed their joy and gone crazy on the social profiles of the actress.

Martina Pinto made everything public three days after giving birth and has already shown her first and beautiful photos of little Polly.

15.06.2021, together with Polly I was born too. I love you @alessandro_poggi (now I just have to figure out how not to spend 24/7 in contemplation.

Even the new dad Alessandro Poggi posted a beautiful photo on his Instagram profile. And he accompanied it with a long and sweet post:

Finding yourself filling a swimming pool fighting to find the perfect water temperature for her, being immersed for 3 hours with your arms and torso in dirty water supporting and lifting your mother with all your strength with each contraction, pushing together with her pulling her to mine chest with every thrust in and out of the water, sweating head to head with clenched hands screaming with her with every thrust, it was the strongest emotional, but also physical experience of my life. Certainly not comparable to hers, but thanks to Pinto I had the opportunity to always give my all, until the last second, feeling not only a frame, but an essential element for how everything went perfectly as Martina imagined.

The marriage of Martina Pinto and Alessandro Poggi

Yes. I am married in secret, with a ceremony in Rome and with a few family members as guests. Unannounced news, which the many fans of the famous actress did not expect at all. Just a few days earlier, Martina Pinto had announced that she was pregnant.

Now the greatest joy has arrived and the couple welcomed the fruit of one’s love, the wonderful little Polly.