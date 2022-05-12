Last Monday, the Russian ambassador to Poland was sprayed with a red substance by people protesting the war in Ukraine as he went to lay flowers at the Soviet military cemetery in Warsaw to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, which sparked an angry reaction from Moscow.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Polish ambassador, Krzysztof Krajewski, to hand him a protest note.

“Russia expects an official apology from the Polish leadership in connection with the incident, and requests to guarantee the security of the Russian ambassador and all employees of Russian foreign institutions in Poland,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“A decision on further steps will be taken depending on Warsaw’s response to our demands,” she added.

The state-run Polish news agency quoted Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau as saying that the Polish authorities had alerted Ambassador Sergei Andreev of the possibility of an accident if he visited the cemetery.

“However, what happened does not in any way change our position that diplomatic representatives of foreign countries deserve protection … no matter how much we feel the need (to express) disagreement with the policy of the government these diplomats represent,” he was quoted as saying.