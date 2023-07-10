Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov at a meeting in December 2022 (archive image). © IMAGO/Vadim Savitskii / SNA

Putin may have relieved Russian Chief of Staff Gerasimov of his duties in Ukraine – it would be the fifth front chief since the beginning of the Ukraine war.

Moscow – The failed Wagner uprising shook the power of the Russian president so severely Wladimir Putin as never before since the beginning of his reign. Heads are apparently starting to roll: According to unconfirmed reports from pro-Russian military bloggers, the Kremlin wants to remove the authority in Ukraine from the head of the Russian General Staff, Valeri Gerasimov. This might not be the only change in military leadership – nor would it be the first since the beginning of the Ukraine war.

Kremlin may make heads roll: Do Gerasimov and Shoigu have to go?

During his “mutiny” at the end of June, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called for the dismissal of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. According to an assessment by US war experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on Saturday, the Kremlin is now trying to find a balance between taking into account the widespread dissatisfaction with the military leadership and not giving the impression that it supports Prigozhin’s demands to give in.

Gerasimov had not appeared in public since the Wagner rebellion and was not to be seen in the photos of a meeting in Moscow published by the Defense Ministry in early July. According to pro-Russian military bloggers, the chief of staff has been deprived of control of the troops in Ukraine Moscow Times reported. Although Gerasimov would continue to hold the post of chief of staff, he would have “nothing to do with solving problems at the front”. according to military blogger Rybar. The commander of the airborne troops, Mikhail Teplinsky, is actually in charge of the military special operation.

Another Military blogger shared this assessment, but an official confirmation from the Kremlin is still pending. On the other hand, a suspected Wagner proximity of the commander would speak. Prigozhin had one April ISW report confirms Teplinski’s Wagner membership. If the personnel change in the Russian military leadership is confirmed, it could not remain the only one: There has been speculation in military blogger circlesthat Moscow may also be planning to replace Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Since the beginning of the Ukraine war, Putin has exchanged troop commands in Ukraine several times

Since the start of the Ukraine war, Putin has replaced the commanders of the troops in Ukraine four times. If the handover of command to Teplinski is confirmed, this would be the fifth frontline chief since the invasion began. However, it is still unclear who was in command at the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the US war experts at the ISW. Officially, Alexander Dvornikov initially held the command, but was then replaced by Gennady Zhidko, who was succeeded by Sergei Surovikin. The military, also known as “General Armageddon”, is known for its rocket attacks on infrastructure – for example in Syria.

Surovikin had not been seen in public since the Wagner uprising. The New York Times had reported that he had known about Priogschin’s plans in advance, but the Kremlin had rejected this as “speculation”. In January 2023, Surovikin was demoted to a deputy to the chief of staff, Gerasimov, who may also have been dismissed. According to an ISW ​​analysis Between February last year and May 2023, the head of the Kremlin dismissed a total of 17 high-ranking commanders of the Russian armed forces.