The number of reports of assaults and rapes is the tip of the iceberg, because not everyone dares to share her or his story. That says Iva Bicanic, director of the National Center for Sexual Violence, which works together with the police, doctors, nurses and psychologists. According to her, 50 percent more people requested help from this center last year as a result of sexual violence than in 2021.

The Central Bureau of Statistics also reports in a Thursday published message a sharp increase in the number of sexual crimes. According to preliminary police figures, nearly 10,000 of these crimes were recorded in 2022, up from 8,800 the year before.

“Every organization that deals with sexual harassment has had a rise in reports in 2022,” says Bicanic. According to her, this is due to the revelations about sexual abuse on the TV show The Voice of Holland a year ago: “That was not just a peak, the attention and sensitivity to the subject have remained,” says Bicanic.

Bicanic, which specializes in treating victims of sexual abuse, has difficulty with the word ‘reports’. “It’s so empty and meaningless. People who call or chat with us do not do so to report, they want to feel better.”

Also read this article: Just show that you don’t say ‘yes!’ called out



People who were abused by someone they know sometimes take months or years to call us

How does a report to the Sexual Violence Center work?

“Suppose you had a Tinder date. And it started nice, but it didn’t end well. Then tell that to a friend. And she notices that something is wrong. Then you will look for our telephone number together. We have sixteen centers throughout the Netherlands. You tell your story over the phone and then you can come to the nearest center as quickly as possible.

“We call the first seven days after a sexual assault or rape the ‘golden week’. Then that person can knock on our door in the middle of the night. At that point we can still take into account health, securing traces and collecting evidence.”

What are the most common logins?

“The largest group has experienced a rape. Especially when going out, on a date or via a dating app appointment. The age group between 14 and 24 has the highest risk of experiencing sexual violence. They are the ones who dare to seek help from us right away. People who have been abused by someone they know well sometimes take months or years to call us. Especially if it happened in their own family or family, it has major consequences for them.”

Also read this article: ‘More than a third of girls between the ages of 15 and 17 have experienced sexual violence or harassment’



What happens next?

“If they think they have contracted an STI or are pregnant, we will immediately provide medical care. Even if someone wants to be accompanied, they will be assigned a counselor. The cooperation ensures that what happened to them does not become an even bigger problem in their later lives. If the person wants to contact the police, an informative meeting will follow between the victim and the police. The police then estimate whether it is a criminal offense and whether a report can be made.”

What happens in the case of ‘stealthing’, the secret removal of a condom, which was the subject of criminal cases for the first time this week?

“Notifications about stealthing are not new to us, but it is not yet punishable. This can make someone feel dirty, mentally ill, and sleep badly.”

Do men also report to you?

“Still too little. The myth that ‘a real man will not allow himself to be raped’ plays a major role in this. There is too little attention for men and boys who are abused. Women can also cross the sexual boundary. A man can be forced to penetrate a woman or man. Often it is a bit laughable about it. Society has created the taboo. And we are therefore also responsible for removing that taboo.”