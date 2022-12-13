“Do you believe in miracles? Today I want to show you my beautiful family”: Joanie Clemons tells her incredible story

Many remember the story of this woman, who went viral thanks to social networks. How is life today Joanie Clemons? She taught the world that hope should never be lost and that miracles can happen.

Joanie Clemons lives with her husband Trevion in Georgia. The two met in high school, fell in love and eventually got married. From their great love they were born four beautiful daughters, which they raised with all their might. However, their desire to expand their family has always accompanied them day after day.

A desire that unfortunately died shortly after the birth of the fourth daughter. During a visit, Joanie Clemons discovered she had the polycystic ovary syndrome and the doctor informed her that she could no longer become pregnant.

So, yes they are resign yourself to the fact of not being able to hold another newborn in their arms and they dedicated themselves to those four wonderful fruits that life had given them.

One day, some time later, the woman heard one strange lump in the breast. Having cancer in the family, she decided to go to the doctor. She certainly didn’t expect to hear that shocking news.

It was not a lump, but a milk gland. She was pregnant! But how was this possible? The doctor had told her to give up, that it would never be possible. And she didn’t end there!

During another ultrasound, the couple discovered they were pregnant with ben 3 twins!

The joy was uncontainable, but at the same time we were afraid. My pregnancy was at risk. That dream couldn’t turn into a nightmare, it couldn’t happen.

So, on the advice of a close friend, Joanie Clemons decided to go to one Atlanta clinicspecializing in high-risk parts.

Devon, Bryce and Miles they were born before term and were hospitalized in intensive care for 10 weeks.

Once they grew up and got stronger, they could go back home in the arms of their mom and dad. They grew up and the family became like this: