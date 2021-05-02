The president of Colombia, Iván Duque, reversed this Sunday with the criticized tax reform project, after violent protests in rejection of the initiative.
The new tax reform project did not convince the thousands of citizens who took to the streets of the main cities of the country to ask for the total withdrawal of the proposal, amid growing complaints of abuses during the police repression of the latest protests.
News in development
