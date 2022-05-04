Ronaldo appeared impressed, while greeting the fans, after the end of the meeting, which is the last for Manchester United at home at Old Trafford, this season.

In the video, Ronaldo appeared to have tears in his eyes, then looked into the camera lens and reports claimed he said with a smile, “I’m not done yet.”

These few words raised expectations about the Portuguese footballer’s future with Manchester United.

But the “Don” decided to clarify, writing a brief comment on the account of a fan on Instagram, “I did not say that.”

Ronaldo contributed to Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Brentford, in the English Premier League, and he performed well and scored a penalty kick.

Ronaldo’s message comes amid many news indicating that he will move from the “Red Devils” after one season, due to the club’s desire to rely on young players with the new Dutch coach, Eric Ten Hag, and other news indicated that Ronaldo wants to participate in the Champions League, which is What was not achieved with United.

Ronaldo, 37, had a good season with Manchester United, scoring 18 goals in the English Premier League, “Premier League”, with two matches remaining for him with the team.