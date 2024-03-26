After the shocking video published a few days ago on his account Instagramfollowing which the entire football world rallied close to him and his suffering, Daniel Osvaldo is back on social media. The former Argentinian naturalized Italian champion of Inter, Roma and Juve is trying to get his life back into his hands. Here's what he wrote in a story, again posted on the well-known social network.

Credit: daniosvaldobv – Instagram

After a youth lived on the crest of success, fame and wealth, the former Argentine naturalized Italian footballer Pablo Daniel Osvaldo found himself immersed in a ocean of suffering and depression.

It was he who told his story and his condition, a few days ago, when on his profile Instagram had published a video message which resonated much like a cry for help. The former footballer explained that he no longer recognized himself and that he suffered from a strong illness depressionwhich had also led him to abandon himself to alcohol and drug addiction.

“I was an elite footballer, I was a completely different person, full of confidence, full of confidence. Now I am a person I no longer recognize and it is difficult for me to get out of this situation. I feel like my life is slipping out of my hands.”: these are words of Oswald.

Credit: daniosvaldobv – Instagram

Subsequently many well-known football personalities had sent messages of closeness and affection to Daniel, including Daniele De Rossi, who played with him during his time at Roma and the Italian national team and who has always remained his friend.

After a period of silence, today Osvaldo is returned to social media and he published a photo and a message that bode well. Her face is visibly worn, but she appears anyway smiling And eager to recover what he lost. “I'm going back to being me,” writes the former footballer, who then also wishes his fans a happy day.