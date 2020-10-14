After losing five of the first seven matches, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a change in strategy against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and its head coach Stephen Fleming later said that they lost almost all the matches in the same way. And such changes were necessary.The biggest change in the 20-run win against the Sunrisers was the introduction of Sam Karan as the opener and Fleming said the move provided the necessary rhythm to the Chennai innings. Karan scored 31 runs off 21 balls.

Fleming said at the press conference after the match, ‘We kept Sam ready to bat in each innings. We thought that instead of following the old pattern, we should give more chances to one and so we sent Sam in the top order.

He said, ‘We gave our batsmen a chance to play freely. It’s a good thing that Sam provided the rhythm to the innings initially. We wanted to do something different because we lost all the matches in the same situation.

On Saturday’s match against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah, Fleming said, “We cannot be a perfect team”. We need to find ways to bring in new players who can make a difference that day.

Shane Watson was forced to bat at number three due to Karan opening the innings but Fleming called it an effective tactic. He said, ‘Shane is a very experienced player. In front of the swing bowlers, he can adopt an aggressive attitude in the second phase of the powerplay.

Kane Williamson top-scored for the Sunrisers with 57 and head coach Trevor Bellis believes the New Zealand captain is playing the right role at number four.

Bellis said, “There is talk of bringing Williamson up the batting order.” Certainly he is a great batsman but right now he is playing a very good role for us at number four. His experience can help our young players.

He said, ‘He is a very good player. If he bats at number three, he can play a big innings but right now his role is to play at number four.