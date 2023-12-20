“I am not stiff and tense with tension,” says lawyer Gerard Spong. But of course there is a nail-biting moment. In ten minutes, Wednesday at 1 p.m. Dutch time, the highest court of Suriname will announce whether the former Surinamese army leader and president Desi Bouterse should go to jail for the December murders, the execution of fifteen prominent compatriots, committed 41 years ago.

Spong is sitting behind the desk of his law firm in Amsterdam in a neat blue suit. Next to him, his Yorkshire terrier Rex noisily eats from a full bowl of kibble. If the reading of the verdict takes a long time, Spong expects it will be a conviction. “The court-martial ruling that previously sentenced Bouterse to twenty years in prison was 110 pages long.” Spong is prepared for a long sit.

This historic afternoon, he was kept directly informed of the legal spectacle in the courtroom by a Surinamese journalist friend via a long stream of text messages on his phone. Spong expects a long prison sentence, but that is of course not certain. The lawyer quotes a well-known Surinamese saying: “With God and in Suriname, everything is possible.”

It is a special moment for Spong, born in Paramaribo in 1946. From 1973 to 1976 he worked as a lawyer in Suriname and then became a renowned criminal lawyer in the Netherlands. Four of the fifteen victims were colleagues and friends: Eddy Hoost, Kenneth Gonçalves, John Baboeram and Harold Riedewald. This afternoon he enjoys reminiscing about the four murdered lawyers. About Riedewald, for example. “A very humorous man” who always walked around “with a very well-thumbed” decades-old law book. “'But I still get a lot out of it,' Riedewald would say.” Spong laughs.

Empty battery

Just after 1 p.m., the chairman of the court begins reading the verdict. Suspect Bouterse has not appeared, he is texted. Extremely cowardly, says Spong. “If you're a guy and you've always had such a big waffle, you also had the gouge have to look the judges in the eye.”

Meanwhile, Spong digs through one of the dozens of folders in his room. He is looking for the letter with which he was appointed on November 19, 2000 by the then Surinamese Minister of Justice Siegfried Gilds as special advisor to the Public Prosecution Service for the criminal investigation into the December murders. “It is necessary to respond adequately to the aforementioned legal infringements,” Gilds writes. That is why special “expert legal assistance” is hired. Spong will advise 'free of charge' for more than twenty years.

Around half past two, the messages start pouring in on Spong's phone. The lawyer reads everything out loud. “The court does not consider the defense that the victims were engaged in a coup to be plausible.” And also: “The suspect had enough time to consider the actions and he was the most responsible. What he said happened.”

Spong puts down his cell phone and speaks to his visitor with a slightly triumphant tone. “It is now clear which way things are going.” But then it remains silent for several minutes. There is no more news from Paramaribo. It takes a while before Spong can explain it, but then he suddenly shouts: “Oh, I have an empty battery.” The phone is put on the charger and then crucial messages follow.

“The court adopts the court-martial verdict of twenty years in prison. Less punishment will not suffice,” Spong reads. And he concludes. “The decision is made.”

Request for pardon

It now remains to be seen whether the court will grant the Public Prosecution Service's request for Bouterse's immediate imprisonment. The judges don't do that. “The prosecution officer failed to indicate the necessity of this.”

From that moment on, congratulations started raining on the lawyer's phone. Journalists call incessantly for a response. Spong says he is “extremely happy and satisfied” with the sentence, which amounts to life in prison for a 78-year-old suspect. “Suriname has now proven to be a vital and powerful constitutional state.” He drinks a large glass of tea to victory.

He thinks it is a shame that Bouterse is not immediately taken to the prison, but not very bad. “The Public Prosecution Service has the obligation to arrange the execution of the sentence in any case. It could be done tomorrow.” Bouterse can slow things down by requesting a pardon. That could take eight days. Spong does not expect President Chan Santokhi to grant a request for clemency.

The lawyer starts to fantasize how soon “police cars with blaring sirens will rush to Bouterse's villa” to arrest him. “I don't think Bouterse will commit armed resistance. He can flee into the interior, but how long can you last in the jungle?”

Or perhaps he seeks refuge in a country like Cuba. The regime there will not easily extradite him. Yet it is more likely that his freedom will soon be over. But doubts always remain. “You never know what excuses Bouterse and his powerful allies are going to come up with.”