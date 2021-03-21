GWhen it comes to problems with vaccines, the name Astra-Zeneca comes up quite often. That was the case last year. Astra-Zeneca announced in the spring that it would deliver the first vaccine doses as early as September, many millions. September came and the company hadn’t even applied for approval. When Astra-Zeneca did clinical studies, it called them a “breakthrough” in the fight against the pandemic. Then one of the subjects got an inflammation of the spinal cord, another died. The studies were interrupted. The vaccine was not to blame for the illnesses, but the first bad news hit the headlines. Some also wondered whether the company was acting too hastily. The chairman of the board, Pascal Soriot, said in an interview that his role model was Greta Thunberg because she was so brave.

There was no lack of boldness. Astra-Zeneca works with Oxford University, an unusual alliance. The group is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the world, with annual sales of $ 26 billion and 70,000 employees. But he makes his living from cancer drugs, not vaccines. Oxford University is one of the best universities in the world, but it has no experience in manufacturing and licensing vaccines. The Mainz company Biontech took a different approach. She looked for a large corporation that knew something like that, namely Pfizer. Unlike the researchers in Oxford, Biontech also had its own production experience.

Biontech earns money with the corona vaccine, a dose costs twelve euros. Astra-Zeneca and Oxford did not want to make a profit. “Our common goal was to ensure that as many people as possible in this world have fair access to a highly effective and safe vaccine,” says the medical director of the German branch of Astra-Zeneca, Klaus Hinterding. He was surprised that his company would become one of the most important suppliers of vaccination doses, even though this is not part of Astra-Zeneca’s core business. “A year ago, when the pandemic started and I was standing in front of our employees, I would not have thought so.”

A license agreement was made early on with an Indian manufacturer who produces the preparation in large quantities at low cost. This is a step that other manufacturers avoided because they were concerned about their patents. Not so Astra-Zeneca and Oxford. They sold the vaccine at cost price, 1.78 euros per dose. “They wanted to show the world: The pharmaceutical industry is not evil,” says the European parliamentarian and health politician Peter Liese from the CDU.



At the turn of the year, Astra-Zeneca had still not applied for approval, but had carried out another study. The effectiveness of the vaccine was seventy percent. That was less than the 95 percent of Biontech and Moderna. The number was confusing because there was a measurement error in the study. Some of the test persons had not received the full dose, but only half the dose when they were vaccinated. It is quite possible that this error had something to do with a lack of experience for registration studies. In cancer medicine, where the group is based, much smaller groups of test persons are common, and many side effects are also accepted there because the patients are suffering from a serious illness anyway. Vaccines, on the other hand, are being tested on healthy people. The requirements are much stricter there.