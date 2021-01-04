Jens Spahn is under criticism after the botched vaccination start against Corona in Germany. Now the Federal Minister of Health is fighting against it – and is naming a new goal.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: The Vaccination start against the insidious Coronavirus sometimes goes wrong.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) because of the bumpy start of the Vaccinations against Covid-19 clearly in the criticism.

Now do Spahn with view on corona Vaccinations an ambitious promise: by the end of January all residents should German nursing homes be vaccinated.

Munich / Berlin – Jens Spahn had to face the headwind. Figuratively speaking. So dominates im Corona lockdown in Germany currently a question: Why did the vaccinations start against Covid-19 so slow and bumpy?

FDP Vice-Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki spoke at Focus Online of a “Disaster vaccination start”. From today’s perspective, it would have been better to order “more and different vaccines” at risk, said Green health expert Kordula Schulz-Asche world.

The facts? To the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) were up on Sunday morning, January 3rd, despite delivery difficulties and other problems overall 238,809 vaccinations transmitted. The criticism of Spahn but does not tear off. The Federal Minister of Health this now counteracted – and made a spectacularly ambitious promise.

In fact: Spahn promised that at the end of January all residents German nursing homes will be vaccinated.

“We can achieve this goal in January. And we want to and will achieve that with the countries, ”he said at the weekend RTL news. The Minister, who as a confidante of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) applies, also tried repeatedly to refute the latest allegations that he had the Corona vaccination start downright overslept. Among other things from the SPD there had been corresponding criticism.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: Jens Spahn defends his work in the Covid-19 pandemic

“We have enough Vaccine for Germany and the EU ordered “said CDU-Politician Spahn the Rheinische Post (Monday edition). The problem is the low production capacity at the beginning with extremely high demand worldwide. “It was known that it would be tight at the beginning and that we had to prioritize,” said Spahn – and received support from the institutions of the likewise harshly criticized European Union (EU).

“The bottleneck is currently not the number of orders, but the global bottleneck in production capacities,” said Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides German press agency. “That also applies to Biontech. “(Pm)