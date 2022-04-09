Measures “degrade the economy on a scale Russia has not seen since the fall of the USSR”, according to the British government.

The United Kingdom updated its list of sanctions on Friday (8.Apr.2022), including the daughters of Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The measure follows the US, which on Wednesday (6.Apr.2022) imposed sanctions on Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, daughters of the Russian leader, in addition to Sergeyevna Vinokurova, daughter of Lavrov.

“Our unprecedented sanctions package hits the elite [russa] and their families, while degrading the Russian economy on a scale the country has not seen since the fall of the Soviet Union.”said Liz Truss, UK Foreign Secretary.

According to the British government, a government analysis showed that Russia is heading towards recession and estimates that 60% of the country’s reserves have been frozen.

US SANCTIONS

On Wednesday, in addition to US sanctions against Putin’s and Lavrov’s family, the Biden administration also included a “full block” of the two large Russian financial institutions, Sberbank and Alfa Bank.

In all, the government claims it has held $1.4 trillion in Russian assets. A White House official said the economic decline will force citizens to return to “Soviet Living Standards”added the official.