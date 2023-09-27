After the affair of the plastic surgeon Giacomo Urtis, who ended up in the storm for some shots he posted on social media, the association Nobody Tocchi Ippocrate – which had raised the case – intends to proceed with a new report to the Medical Association. “Our observatory on compliance with the Code of Ethics continues”, writes NtI on its Facebook page. “Dr. ER came under our magnifying glass who, in addition to being a novax and nocovid enthusiast, publishes topless photos that undermine the decorum of the medical profession. Naturally – the association announces – as happened with my colleague Urtis, she will also be reported to the relevant medical association.”

NtI is keen to remind “non-experts that the medical profession is governed by a Code of Ethics which obliges the professional to have an appropriate attitude even outside of work (art.1). Naturally – specifies the association – Since the colleague is not a ‘public figure’, we have obscured her name, surname and profile photo. They will be communicated to the Order to which she belongs.” In Hands off Hippocrates’ post, entitled “if this is a doctor…”, two risqué faceless images are shown.