After the uproar, Mustafe Muuse called Mo Farah – the sports legend shook the Finn with direct words

Mustafe Muuse had to give feedback on the Swedes’ effort.

Helsinki

Mustafa Muuse was in a much better mood in the interview area of ​​the Olympic Stadium on Saturday than the day before. The 23-year-old promising runner fought to finish second in the 5,000 meters, even though his legs already weighed ten tons, which included a dramatic fall on Friday evening.

Muesen and Sweden by Oliver Löfqvist the clash was also remembered by many in the audience of the Olympic Stadium, that’s how much support Muuse received from the stadium’s spectators.

Someone had also carted a sign around the front arch that read “Justice for Muuse”, i.e. justice for Muuse. Finland made a protest about Muuse’s fall, but it did not go through.

The support tasted good.

“I feel like I have now fought my way into the hearts of the Finns, and I enjoy this situation. This is wonderful”, Muuse felt at the finish line.

“Just kidding, if I had won today, this would have been a beautiful Cinderella story.”

Muse it was really hot after the situation on friday night, and on saturday it quickly became clear that the events of yesterday were still digging.

“What annoyed me the most was that the Swedes thought it was a funny thing. That they will knock down someone or I will knock down, and all last night they were just laughing about it,” Muuse said.

Löfqvist laughed at the situation in a good mood right after Friday’s race.

“I tried to apologize if it was my fault, but he seemed pretty upset and I didn’t want to upset him more,” he said at the time in the interview area.

According to Muuse, the carefree attitude continued behind the scenes as well.

“The Swede said in the booth that yes, he’s probably a little pushy, but hopefully we can still be friends,” Muuse said.

“I asked what kind of friendship? “

Self Muuse had not really changed his mind about the situation, although the jury saw, even after the protest, that there were no rule violations in the Swede’s actions.

“I wouldn’t really like to comment on that situation anymore. I have received a lot of feedback about it. I feel that no one but the person on the track knows what’s going on there,” said Muuse.

“I felt two hits in it. The first one was probably my own fault. That’s what happened that I tried to get in, and at first the Swede let me pass. When he noticed I was coming, he picked up the pace. It looked on camera that I didn’t get in front of him properly, but usually we give space when someone tries to get in front.”

“As I said yesterday, I would hardly fall on purpose without any contact.”

Muse tried on Friday to seek support for his cause even from tough parties. He even called a sports legend about it For Mo Farahwhom he met at the training camp.

“I tried to show the video to see if I was wrong or the guy. The answer came from there that you have a race tomorrow, focus on that,” said Muuse.

Also in Saturday’s race, Muuse said he experienced annoying bumps from the Swedes’ legs, although nothing particularly dramatic happened this time.

“I tried to raise my hands and told the Swedes not now, not now to do the same thing that was done yesterday.”

Of annoyances despite this, Muuse was happy with the support he experienced at the Olympic Stadium.

“This is an unbelievably big deal for me. We are here at the legendary Olympic stadium in Helsinki, each of us knows the status of this stadium in Finnish endurance running”, the 23-year-old felt.