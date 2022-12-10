The two centers in Germany have no fixed offices and are supervised by overseas Chinese personnel, according to the Interior Ministry.

On Thursday, the ministry said, in response to a question by a deputy, that “the Chinese authorities do not have executive powers over (German territory).”

She added, “The German government is communicating with the Chinese embassy in this regard.”

Earlier this year, the Spain-based Safeguard Defenders NGO said China had set up 54 police stations around the world, which are sometimes used to target critics of the Chinese Communist Party.

And German MP Joanna Cottar, whose request led to the disclosure of information, considered that the government’s failure to disclose the details until after being asked to do so, and its “simply acceptance” of the existence of the centers represented an “absolute scandal.”

“If they want to act according to the law, these structures, no matter what they look like, will be dissolved immediately,” she said. Kottar was, until recently, a deputy for the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

Germany took in prominent Chinese dissidents, such as writer Liao Yiwu, who was imprisoned in China for his writings, and Liu Xia, wife of Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo.

International concern about these centers is mounting.

On Thursday, the Czech foreign minister said that China had closed two similar centers in Prague.

Dutch authorities said in October that they were investigating reports of at least two centers in the Netherlands being used by Beijing to harass dissidents.

Earlier this month, Ottawa summoned Beijing’s ambassador over reports that China was setting up police stations in the Toronto area.

China denies conducting police operations on foreign soil and says its overseas “service centers” are intended to help Chinese nationals with tasks such as renewing driver’s licences.