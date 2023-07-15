The ruling for the case of Carol Maltesi caused much discussion, so much so that the magistrates later published the reasons for the sentence. The family is angry and embittered and after the father’s words, those of the victim’s mother also arrived.

The trial was against my daughter Carol, not whoever killed her. There are no words, it is a shameful sentence, truly scandalous. Carol was a normal girl, a very good mother with her son, she was very present with me too. She always took care of me, she took me to the hospital for therapy.

Someone accused the judges of having sentenced Davide Fontana to 30 years in prison instead of life imprisonment, because of the work of Carol Maltesi. The young mother called herself Charlotte Angie and, just together with that friend who broke his life, he turned gods hardcore films. Davide Fontana was obsessed with her and when, one day he heard her talking on the phone with her ex-partner and father of her child, while confessing her desire to get closer to the child and move again, something clicked in the 44-year-old .

He couldn’t allow it, so he ended his life while they were making a home movie, while Carol was tied up and blindfolded. First with hammer blows and then with a final blow to the throat. For months, she kept his remains in a freezer, used his social media, replied to his messages and used his credit cards. Eventually he got rid of her, throwing her inside some black bags in a ravine in Borno.

According to the magistrates, Davide Fontana is heard used by Carol, who to some extent had used him to pursue her personal and professional interests. After the allegations on the sentence, the judge of the court of Assizes of Busto Arsizio, has commented on the numerous criticisms Like this: