Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, praised the great care that the UAE leadership takes for the health and safety of all components of society, especially in light of the repercussions of the new Corona virus. His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “With the utmost care that the leadership of the UAE gives to the health and safety of all components of society, the UAE topped the Arab countries in the vaccination campaign against“ Covid-19 ”, and came second in the world, while the past seven days scored first. Globally, I ask the Almighty to preserve all. ”