Angela Merkel (CDU) has admitted a mistake in the corona policy with the Easter lockdown. Opposition and users on Twitter are demanding their resignation. What’s next

Update from March 24th, 2021, 9:13 p.m .: In an ARD “Brennpunkt”, Angela Merkel (CDU) commented on the question of whether she would ask the question of confidence. Her answer was clear: “I won’t do that,” she said. It is not now time to talk about individual politicians, rather the third wave must be resolutely fought.

Angela Merkel and the question of trust: what happens after your apology?

First report from March 24th, 2021, 7:25 p.m.: Berlin – Angela Merkel (CDU) has admitted a mistake in a public statement. On Wednesday morning she appeared in front of the press and withdrew the so-called “Easter lockdown”. Then she answered questions in the Bundestag. The SPD and the Greens paid their respects for their admission – demands were heard from the FDP, the Left Party and the AfD that Merkel should ask the vote of confidence.

A controversy has also flared up in the social networks under the hashtag “#Merkel”: Should Angela Merkel draw further conclusions – or does she deserve recognition for reversing a decision that is often rated as too difficult to implement?

Angela Merkel after the U-turn: calls for resignation from the government in the social networks

Annette Creft, who made a name for herself through political tweets, tweets a proposal. She demands that the entire government should apologize for everything “that has screwed it up in recent years” and resign as a whole.

Dear Lady #MerkelHow about if the entire government apologizes for everything it screwed up in recent years and resigns as a whole? That would be consistent. – Annette Creft (@AnnetteCreft) March 24, 2021

A user is outraged that the actual error is forgotten after their admission and that “the problems in the country” would not be solved by it:

Sorry from #Merkel & the phrase “my fault alone” & everyone applauds. Forget everything. With that we have safely solved the problems in the country. How crazy do you have to be to give a person so many opportunities while they are ruining the country? – Manaf Hassan (@ manaf12hassan) March 24, 2021

Other users see Merkel’s step as brave. “A woman takes full responsibility for a comparatively small mistake, while dangerous failure types don’t even think of apologizing for anything.”

It’s like always. A woman takes full responsibility for a comparatively small mistake, while dangerous failure types who afford one thing at a time don’t even think of apologizing for anything #Merkel #Easter rest – Robert Fietzke (@robert_fietzke) March 24, 2021

After Merkel’s U-turn: What do political scientists say about the trust of the population?

“Merkel is currently not trustworthy for many citizens. And that is now being damaged again, ”says Thomas Jäger, political scientist at the University of Cologne focus.de. At the moment, trust cannot be restored at all. His colleague Tilman Mayer, political scientist from the University of Bonn, sees Merkel’s admission more of an easing of the situation: “The Corona policy is contradictory and one can speak of resignation, but we have de facto an all-party government – all prime ministers speak too and have a say. “

The head of the polling institute Forsa does not believe that Merkel’s admission of a mistake will damage the polls of the Union. “Merkel is not the reason that the CDU is doing so badly,” he says.

Angela Merkel after the U-turn: FDP, Left and AfD react differently than the Greens and SPD

The parties reacted differently: FDP leader Christian Lindner calls on Merkel to ask the question of confidence:

The #Chancellor can no longer be sure of the unanimous support of their coalition. The #Question of trust in the German Bundestag would be advisable in order to examine the capacity of the government of Ms. Merkel to act. CL – Christian Lindner (@c_lindner) March 24, 2021

“That is also a service to democracy,” said Green parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt in the government survey of the Bundestag. Angela Merkel receives support from, among others, Markus Söder from the CSU: “I was there just like everyone else. And that’s why I think it is necessary that everyone apologizes and regrets it. ”

Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch blows in the same horn as Christian Lindner: “We now have a veritable crisis of confidence in the political leadership of the country,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. Clear calls for resignation can also be heard on social networks, especially from the AfD. The Chancellor herself did not take a position on this. There is currently nothing to suggest that she is actually considering the question of trust. However, she let it be known that as a consequence the format of the Prime Minister’s Conference could change for future Corona decisions, such as that no more nightly meetings would take place – this was also what the Prime Ministers had already requested. (kat)