CColombia is preparing to present its new U-20 women’s world champion this weekend. Although the home team was eliminated in the quarter-finals on Sunday after losing on penalties to the Netherlands, enthusiasm for the tournament has been enormous.

Now, the South American Football Confederation has given the country a vote of confidence to organize, for the first time in its history, the South American Women’s Under-17 Championship. The tournament will be played from May 1st to 25th.

The host cities for the competition have not yet been defined, and starting this year, the tournament will be held annually. Until 2024, the tournament was held every two years.

This year in Paraguay, the team also managed by Carlos Paniagua finished in second place in the tournament, which was won by Brazil.

That position allowed Colombia to qualify for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which will be played from October 16 to November 3 in the Dominican Republic, where they will try to repeat or improve on the runner-up position they achieved two years ago in India.

Colombia will be seeking its second continental title in this category, after winning the first edition of the tournament, held in 2008 in Chile.

Colombia is the South American U-17 champion Photo:The Mercury (Chile)

It is worth remembering that FIFA has also decided that the U-17 Women’s World Cup will be played annually and has already awarded the 2025 edition to Morocco.

Colombia’s experience in Conmebol women’s tournaments

This will be the fifth time that Colombia has hosted a Conmebol women’s tournament. It has already hosted the South American Under-20 Championship in 2010, the Copa Libertadores in 2015 and 2023, and the Copa América in 2022.

As for the U-20 Women’s World Cup, the semi-finals will be played this Wednesday in Cali: at 4:30 p.m. the United States will play North Korea and at 8 p.m., Japan and the Netherlands.

The losers will compete for third place on Saturday in Bogotá, starting at 4 pm, and on Sunday, also in El Campín and at the same time, the grand final will be played.

