His ex-girlfriend is with his family after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She is supporting her sisters in demanding justice for Sushant. Recents told him to starve for 2 seconds of fame. Now the tweet of Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Singh Kirti has come out in which he has written to Ankita to ignore all these things.

Sushant’s brother-in-law wrote – you matter

Vishal Kirti, husband of Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh, wrote in the tweet for Ankita Lokhande, Dear Ankita. Please do not take these strings of paid PR seriously. Your support means a lot to the family. This is a mixed attempt to attack those who are seeking justice for Sushant. Because you have put everything right in front of us, we all just want to know the truth. Hats off to you and your bravery.

Riya has also targeted Ankita Lokhande

Recently, Riya Chakraborty targeted Ankita Lokhande during an interview. He had said that she is reacting like his widow. Ankita has answered on this. In the past, Riya’s friend and Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar wrote for Ankita that she is looking for 2 second publicity. Also commented on Ankita and Sushant’s relationship.

Ankita replied to Shibani’s comment

After this comment by Shibani, Ankita Lokhande replied by posting. At the same time, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also wrote in his support. Ankita wrote, I am proud to be a television actor. He wrote, ‘2 second fame phrase has made me think today. I am from Tier 2 City and Humble Background. I entered the television industry in the year 2004 with ‘Zee Cine Star Ki Khoj’. But my real journey started in 2009 with ‘Pious Relationship’, which lasted till 2014. It would be an injustice not to say that this show had been one of the best shows in 6 years, with GEC TRP being the highest compliment to date. Writing these things about herself, she said that fame is the love and affection an actor has received from people in return and like people she still feels connected to her character ‘Archana’.