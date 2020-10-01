D.onald Trump did what he always does when things don’t go according to plan. A day after the first televised debate, about which his own advisors later said he was acting way too heated, the American president said he enjoyed the encounter. He presented himself to his supporters at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, of course, as the winner of the duel with Joe Biden.

Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

The acting couldn’t hide the fact that he’d gone too far. Senior Republicans had publicly distanced him. So he stepped in front of the cameras on Wednesday – knowing full well that he would be spoken to about his statement that the “Proud Boys” should hold back and be ready. And so he said: “I don’t know who the Proud Boys are”. In addition: “Whoever they are, they have to hold back and let the law enforcement authorities do their job.” “I have always condemned every form, every form of something like that.” He did not use the term “White Supremacists”.