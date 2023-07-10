German Chancellor Olaf Scholz considered, on Monday, that Sweden’s accession to NATO had “no connection” with Turkey’s accession to the European Union.

He said during a press conference in Berlin: “They should not be considered as two related issues. Nothing prevents Sweden from joining NATO,” which the Turkish president has been blocking for months.

On the eve of the opening of the annual summit of the defense alliance in Vilnius, Erdogan said: “First, open the way for Turkey’s membership in the European Union, then we open it for Sweden, just as we opened the way for Finland.”

Schulz considered that Erdogan’s remarks had a “positive message” that granting the green light to Sweden’s membership “is possible in the near future.”

The White House also said that the United States has always supported Turkey’s aspirations to join the European Union and continues to support it, but made it clear that “these discussions are a matter between Turkey and members of the bloc.”

“Our focus is on Sweden, which is ready for NATO membership,” said a spokesman for the White House National Security Council.

Earlier Monday, the Swedish foreign minister expressed optimism that Turkey would drop its objections to Sweden’s membership in NATO, saying that the question about Stockholm’s accession “is when it will join, not whether it will join or not.”

He is expected to meet Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson later, before the two-day NATO summit.

Ankara crisis and the European Union