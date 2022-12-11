Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, after his Germany’s elimination from the World Cup, went skiing and broke his leg: season over

It was the same Manuel Neuer, goalkeeper of Bayern Munich and the German national football team to announce the serious leg injury he suffered in recent days. After talking about the skin cancer that hit him, a new obstacle for the champion. But beware of criticism from fans and the Bavarian club.

At the beginning of November, German and European football had learned of the disease of the champion Neuer, goalkeeper of Bayern Munich and the German national team.

Germany’s number 1 had explained on social media that he had skin cancer and had already undergone three surgeries.

Since then Manuel has returned to the playing fields and has also participated in the world in Qatar as goalkeeper for his German national team.

Unfortunately his adventure and that of his compatriots did not go as planned and Germany were eliminated in the group stagewithout even making it to the knockout stage of the competition.

This event, which he had already done infuriate the fans of the whole country.

Serious injury on skis for Manuel Neuer

Yesterday Manuel Neuer published his own photo on Instagramwhich portrays him on a hospital bed with a conspicuous cast on the right leg.

In the caption, then, the champion explained what happened to him and announced that his season sporty, despite having reached its half, it is already finished.

Hey guys, what can I say, the end of the year could definitely have been better.. Trying to clear my head from skiing, I broke my lower thigh. The operation went very well yesterday. Thanks to the medical team! But it hurts me to know that the current season is over for me. Everyone keep safe! Your Manuel!

If someone has commented showing all his nearness at the goalkeeper, the majority attacked Manuel. The fact that he got injured in his free time and not on the pitch, above all in a delicate moment like the one following his elimination from the World Cup, is not liked at all. Of course, even Bayern Munich did not appreciate what happened.